OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi weather update: Thunderstorm expected today

Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorm with rain on Monday, the PTI quotes Indian Meteorological Department as saying. A minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, was recorded on Monday after a sudden change in weather on Sunday evening as a dust storm hit parts of the city.

Despite a forecast for rain, the maximum temperature may reach up to 38 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity was 50 per cent at 8.30 am.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 106 this morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout