Delhi weather update: Yamuna crosses danger mark, evacuation begins, old bridge temporarily closed2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST
The Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the evacuation mark of 206 metres, leading to the relocation of residents in flood-prone areas.
In Delhi, the Yamuna River has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, said officials on Tuesday, adding that it crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the national capital yesterday evening.
