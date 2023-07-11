In Delhi, the Yamuna River has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, said officials on Tuesday, adding that it crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in the national capital yesterday evening.

The Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal stated that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 206.28 metres by 6 am today with Haryana releasing more water than into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.

It is expected that the river will rise to 206.65 metres by Tuesday afternoon, before gradually subsiding, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

Here are top 10 updates on Delhi weather

1) The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital has been temporarily suspended as the water level crossed the danger mark in the Yamuna due to heavy downpours over the past few days.

2) According to the Flood Control Department, around 2,15,677 cusecs water was discharged through the Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm on Monday.

3) In a press conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said a flood-like situation is unlikely in the national capital, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.

4) An official from East Delhi district informed that the evacuation process began on Monday night after floodwaters entered some areas. "Only those living in the affected areas have been shifted to camps on higher grounds," he said.

5) The irrigation and flood control department stated that the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage had shot up to the 3 lakh cusec mark on Monday. Typically, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

6) The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday. Authorities have been instructed to stay vigilant and act in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams and boats have also been deployed, PTI reported.

7) The Kejriwal government has set up 16 control rooms to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.

8) Heavy rainfall across the entire North Indian belt and especially in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana have throw normal life out of gear.

9) Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation.

10) The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.The Delhi government announced a closure of all schools on Monday and cancelled the Sunday leave of government officials, instructing them to be in the field.

(With inputs from agencies)