Over the next two days, owing to the weekend curfew, Metro trains on the Yellow Line and Blue Line will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed. Meanwhile, on the other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew. DMRC also said though 100% seating is allowed inside the train, standing is not recommended.

The move is in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) last week amid COVID surge.

100% sitting is allowed in metro trains. However, no standing passengers are allowed in the trains. "Therefore, entry to the trains and stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed," the statement added.

DMRC also advised the travellers that if absolutely essential, they should keep extra time during commuting by Metro as entry shall still continue to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which may result in queues/ waiting outside stations.

"For rest of the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday, Metro services will continue to remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines," DMRC said in the statement.

"For rest of the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday, Metro services will continue to remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines," DMRC said in the statement.

