Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the city. No non-essential movement will be allowed during the weekend curfew.

The decision came after a meeting of the DDMA, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The issue of imposing more restrictions in Delhi was discussed in the meeting as the city has been witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 infections from the past few days.

After the meeting, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia briefed the media about the steps taken to check the rise in Covid cases in the national capital.

"There will be curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. People are requested to step out only when it is absolutely necessary," he said in a virtual press conference after a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said cases of Omicron variant have been rapidly rising. Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen & 7 are on a ventilator.

“Private offices in Delhi will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity," Manish Sisodia said.

He said the government feared that bus stops and metro stations could become superspreaders as the seating capacity had been halved and long queues were seen at such places. So, it has been decided to run buses and metro trains at full capacity.

“Buses and metro in Delhi to run with 100 pc capacity to avoid crowding at stops ánd stations; no entry without masks," he said.

Delhi reported 4,099 new Covid-19 cases while the positivity rate jumped to 6.46 per cent, the city government's health bulletin showed on Monday.

