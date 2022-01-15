Delhi's weekend curfew has kicked off that has put all the non-essential activities on hold for the next 55 hours. The weekend curfew started at 10 pm Friday and will continue till Monday 5 am. Yesterday, the national capital reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases (24,383) but the positivity rate has surged to 31%. The city also reported 34 deaths in the same period. The Covid-19 active cases have come down to 92,273 as per the daily health bulletins.