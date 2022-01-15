Delhi weekend curfew: Non-essential activities on hold for next 55 hrs

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi's weekend curfew has kicked off that has put all the non-essential activities on hold for the next 55 hours. The weekend curfew started at 10 pm Friday and will continue till Monday 5 am. Yesterday, the national capital reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases (24,383) but the positivity rate has surged to 31%. The city also reported 34 deaths in the same period. The Covid-19 active cases have come down to 92,273 as per the daily health bulletins.

All shops dealing in non-essential items in markets and malls will be shut until Sunday, January 16. Only shops selling essential items such as groceries, medical equipment, medicines will be allowed to open.

Restaurants will remain closed but home delivery will be allowed.

The movement of people will remain restricted during the weekend curfew and only people who are associated and covered under the exempted categories will be allowed to move during this period. They will be allowed on the production of valid identity cards.

Individuals facing an emergency will be allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to get an e-pass issued by the Delhi government or need to produce valid identity cards.

People coming from or going to airports, railway stations, and inter-state bus terminuses will be allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.

Metro and buses will operate at 100% seating capacity, no standing passengers will be allowed. The Yellow Line and Blue Line metro trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes. O other routes, the Delhi Metro frequency will be of 20 minutes.

In a marriage-related gathering, up to 20 people will be allowed on the production of a soft or a hard copy of the invitation card.

Students will also be allowed to go to examination centres on the production of valid admit cards.

