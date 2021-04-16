Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi weekend curfew starts tonight: What's allowed and what's not

Delhi weekend curfew starts tonight: What's allowed and what's not

Health workers in PPE shifting a Covid-19 patient to an isolation ward at the temporary Covid Care facility at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi.
2 min read . 09:02 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As Delhi battles the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 10,000 cases are being recorded each day in the national capital since Sunday

Delhi will shut down from 10 pm today to "break the chain of transmission" as it tackles a steep rise in Covid-19 cases. However, essential services will be allowed during this period with curfew passes.

While weekend curfew will remain in force between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday, the other curbs, along with the night curfew, will stay till 30 April, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the restrictions are being imposed to arrest the spread of Covid-19, which has put the medical infrastructure and healthcare workers under tremendous strain.

"We need to do something urgently to control the spike in Covid cases. For this, we have taken a decision that there will be a weekend curfew in Delhi. However, let me make it clear that essential services will be allowed, and people who are getting married will be issued special passes," the Chief Minister had said.

"During the weekdays, a majority of people step out to go to work. But during weekends, people mostly step out for activities that can be avoided," CM Kejriwal said, urging people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Kejriwal also said that the ongoing Covid-19 wave is "far more dangerous" than anything the city has seen so far.

Take a look at what's allowed and what's not amid the weekend curfew in Delhi:

1) Only essential services will operate.

2) Curfew passes will be given for marriages, travellers heading to airports, railway stations, and others.

3) Gyms, pools, malls, auditoriums to remain closed till further orders.

4) Cinema halls will be allowed to operate at 30% capacity.

5) One weekly market allowed per day per zone.

6) No dine-in will be allowed at restaurants, only take-aways allowed.

How to apply for Delhi curfew pass online

The DDMA has made it mandatory for people to obtain e-passes for travel during the weekend curfew hours i.e. from Friday 10 pm till Monday 6 am. DDMA clearly states that only essential services will be allowed.

Types of movement passes:

1) For individuals having personal emergencies requiring a visit to doctor or hospital, buying essentials items, or any other.

2) For individuals engaged in the delivery of emergency or essential services within and outside Delhi during the movement period.

How to apply:

  • Check the Delhi Police website at www.delhipolice.nic.in
  • Click on the 'movement pass' tab
  • Create an account to log in
  • Login using your 'username' and password
  • Fill up the application form
  • Upload your picture and proof of identification like Aadhar card, driving licence, PAN Card, passport, voter ID card
  • Then, submit your application
  • Following this, you will be informed through SMS as soon as your movement pass is approved
  • Then, login to your account and download the Movement Pass
  • Saved it in your smartphone or take a printout to show it wherever required.

As Delhi battles the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, over 10,000 cases are being recorded each day in the national capital since Sunday.

Delhi recorded 16,699 Covid-19 cases and 112 fatalities on Thursday, according to the health department.

Last year, Delhi was under complete lockdown between 22 March and 18 May and after this, the Capital reopened in stages.

