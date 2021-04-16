Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi weekend curfew: Travel passes to new rules, all you need to know

Delhi weekend curfew: Travel passes to new rules, all you need to know

Police personnel drawing out barricading at DND Flyway to check commuters entering Noida from Delhi after an 8pm night curfew, in Noida, India.
3 min read . 07:48 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Those who have a valid night curfew e-pass are not required to take a separate pass for the weekend curfew
  • Doctors and journalists will be allowed to travel without an e-pass on the basis of a valid identity card

As the national capital gears up to live under weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, the government on Friday announced directives for people who need to travel unavoidably within the city limits but do not have valid weekend curfew passes yet.

As per the directive issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier today, those who have a valid night curfew e-pass are not required to take a separate pass for the weekend curfew, a PTI report said.

"The e-pass possessed by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew shall also be valid for weekend curfew period, " read a letter issued by the DDMA on Friday.

It also said, "If you already hold a night-curfew ePass, you DO NOT have to re-apply for the weekend curfew. Your pass shall automatically be considered valid during the weekend (in the day-time)."

E-passes not required for students appearing for exams

On Friday DDMA also announced, that students appearing for examinations this weekend in Delhi will not require curfew e-passes, news agency PTI reported.

DDMA said, "Any person/student shall be allowed for movement during the curfew to appear in an examination on the production of valid admit card."

"The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall also be allowed to travel on the production of valid identity card," the order read.

Doctors and journalists can travel without e-passes

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava informed that doctors and journalists will be allowed to travel without an e-pass on the basis of a valid identity card, as per a PTI report.

"If anyone has to go to a hospital in an emergency, it'll be considered. A doctor going to a hospital can go on the basis of an ID. If a vegetable seller is making sales and it can be seen then he'll be allowed even without a pass," said Shrivastava.

"E-pass is needed for many things. Delhi Police and Delhi government are issuing e-passes. Journalists can move on basis of their IDs, they won't face any issue - except those whose IDs won't be proper. They won't be permitted and the same action will be taken as for anyone else," he added.

The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a weekend curfew within the city limits and announced the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 amidst a massive surge in COVID cases in the city. Earlier in the month, the government also announced a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am that will be in force till April 30.

How to get a weekend curfew e-pass?

Currently, the e-passes are being issued by the Delhi government for those who are engaged in providing essential services, but do not have a government ID. These include individuals related to commercial and private establishments -- like shops dealing with food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, or people working in banks, insurance offices, private security agencies and petrol pumps, among others -- and those going for COVID vaccination during the weekend curfew.

Delhi recorded over 17,000 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday to become the worst-affected city in the country, leaving Mumbai far behind in the daily tally. It recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic, while over 100 fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the health department.

(With inputs from agencies)

