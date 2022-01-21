Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew in the national capital, ANI reported on Friday.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of Covid cases in the city.

The weekend curfew imposed in view of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM. It will be done away with if the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal.

The Delhi government on Thursday capped the cost of conventional RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 detection in private hospitals and labs at ₹300, a 40 per cent reduction from the earlier rate, according to an order.

The earlier cost of an RT-PCR test was ₹500. The rapid antigen test (RAT) at private facilities will cost ₹100. Earlier, a RAT used to cost ₹300.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.