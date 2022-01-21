Delhi weekend curfew update: CM Kejriwal wants to end curbs

Delhi weekend curfew update: CM Kejriwal wants to end curbs1 min read . 10:46 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew in the national capital, ANI reported on Friday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew in the national capital, ANI reported on Friday.
The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of Covid cases in the city.
The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of Covid cases in the city.
The weekend curfew imposed in view of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM. It will be done away with if the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal.
The weekend curfew imposed in view of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM. It will be done away with if the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal.
The Delhi government on Thursday capped the cost of conventional RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 detection in private hospitals and labs at ₹300, a 40 per cent reduction from the earlier rate, according to an order.
The Delhi government on Thursday capped the cost of conventional RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 detection in private hospitals and labs at ₹300, a 40 per cent reduction from the earlier rate, according to an order.
The earlier cost of an RT-PCR test was ₹500. The rapid antigen test (RAT) at private facilities will cost ₹100. Earlier, a RAT used to cost ₹300.
The earlier cost of an RT-PCR test was ₹500. The rapid antigen test (RAT) at private facilities will cost ₹100. Earlier, a RAT used to cost ₹300.
Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!