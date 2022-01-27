Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Thursday over the covid situation in the national capital.

A decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing COVID cases in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present in the DDMA meeting.

Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance. The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

"It is also clarified that Night Curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM every day and Weekend Curfew from 10 PM of Friday till 5 AM of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi shall also remain in force till further order," said the DDMA in its order.

The national capital reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent, according to the health department's data on Wednesday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called the meeting on Thursday to deliberate on easing the curbs in the national capital in view of the improved situation of COVID-19. The issue of reopening schools is also on the agenda.

