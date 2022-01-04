Delhi government decided to impose more restrictions across the city in the wake on surging COVID-19 cases, fueled by the Omicron variant. As per the directive, government officials have been directed to work from home while, private offices will operate at 50% capacity.

“All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home," said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Decision to impose more curbs in the city came after a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meet.

City government has also decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. And on other days, night curfew will remain in force.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been rapidly rising. "Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator," he added. For the 2 consicutive days COVID positivity rate in the city has remained over .5%.

However, fearing that buses stop and metro station might act as a superspreader owing to long queue at these spots the government decided to run buses and metros in full capacity.

"Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops," he added.

The city reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, Delhi's health department bulletin informed on Monday.

The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,58,220.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100.

