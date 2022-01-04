Delhi weekend curfew: What are new work rules for govt, private employees?

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been rapidly rising. "Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator," he added. For the 2 consicutive days COVID positivity rate in the city has remained over .5%.