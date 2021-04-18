Delhi weekend lockdown: 569 FIRs, 323 arrests registered in the capital

New Delhi: As many 569 FIRs were registered over the last two days in Delhi as the city observed the weekend lockdown in light of the rising COVID-19 cases.

As per the Delhi Police, a total of 323 people were arrested and 2,369 challans were issued for violating the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government registered a case against the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital based in Janak Puri after hospital officials presented inaccurate data of available beds on the Delhi COVID patients portal.

According to the Delhi Police, hospital officials told a team of government officers that no beds were available for COVID-patients but showed 93 beds as available on the Delhi COVID patient portal.

As many as 25,462 fresh COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 74,941.

The total positive cases in the city now stand at 8,53,460, including 7,66,398 recoveries and 12,121 deaths.

Earlier in a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "The major concern is the positivity rate that has increased to 30 per cent from 24 per cent in the last 24 hours. The cases are rising very fast. The beds are getting exhausted very quickly. There has been a shortage of ICU beds. There are less than 100 ICU beds are left in Delhi."

In light of the shortage of beds, the Delhi government has directed nursing homes and private hospital providing COVID treatment to reserve at least 80 per cent of ICU and ward beds for COVID patients and display revised bed capacity on the government's COVID data management portal.

