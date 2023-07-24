Delhi floods: The Yamuna River continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. It reached a height of 206.56 meters at 7.00 am on Monday. It was flowing at 206.44 meters at 10:00 pm on Sunday after rain lashed several parts of the city on Sunday evening.

Following this, the working of the old Yamuna bridge (Old Loha Pul) was suspended from 2215 hrs on Sunday, as announced by the Northern Railway. Consequently, the route between Delhi and Shahdara will be suspended it stated.

This rise in water level has once again raised concerns of a flood-like situation in the national capital and nearby regions. The water level of the river had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 meters for the past few days, following its all-time high of 208.66 meters on July 13.

Moreover, the Hindon River in Noida, a tributary of the Yamuna, also witnessed a rise in water level on Saturday, resulting in several houses in low-lying areas being submerged.

Why Yamuna River is again above danger mark?

Over 2 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna River on Saturday. Following heavy rainfall in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, the water flow rate in the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district rose from 87,177 cusecs at 8 am on Saturday to 2,40,832 cusecs at 12 pm.

Delhi govt on high alert

Delhi government is on high alert as over 2 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna river on Saturday. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi relayed the information to the general public and warned that there is a possibility of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) getting inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 meters.

The minister assured the people of Delhi that the government is ready for evacuation and is monitoring the situation closely.

The government is inspecting the relief camps and making preparations in case the need for evacuation arises. Notably, the people displaced in the recent Delhi floods were not happy with the relief efforts of the government.

Can Delhi handle the flood situation this time?

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatment plants.

"About 60 of our teams are monitoring the Yamuna for 24 hours. All departments are on high alert. There are two doctors in every relief camp," he added.

He further said that "Last time, water had seeped into the pumps and three water treatment plants had to be closed...But this time the Jal Board administration was well prepared."

(With inputs from agencies)