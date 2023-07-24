Delhi: Why Yamuna River is again above danger mark? Explained2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:55 AM IST
The Yamuna River in Delhi is flowing above the danger mark, raising concerns of a flood-like situation. The old Yamuna bridge has been suspended, and the route between Delhi and Shahdara will be affected.
Delhi floods: The Yamuna River continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. It reached a height of 206.56 meters at 7.00 am on Monday. It was flowing at 206.44 meters at 10:00 pm on Sunday after rain lashed several parts of the city on Sunday evening.
