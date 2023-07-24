Delhi: Why Yamuna River is again above danger mark? Explained

Delhi govt on high alert

Delhi government is on high alert as over 2 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from the Hathnikund Barrage into the Yamuna river on Saturday. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi relayed the information to the general public and warned that there is a possibility of Yamuna Khadar (floodplains) getting inundated if the water level in the river rises to 206.7 meters.