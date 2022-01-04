With Covid cases rising in a raging pace, the Delhi government today decided to bring more restriction in the city including weekend curfew. Non-essential movement will remain restricted during the weekend curfew. Apart from this, night curfew will remain in force for the rest of the week.

"There will be curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. People are requested to step out only when it is absolutely necessary," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia notified.

The deputy CM further pointed out that government fears that bus stops and metro stations could become superspreaders as the seating capacity had been halved and long queues were seen at such places. Hence, “Buses and metro in Delhi to run with 100 pc capacity to avoid crowding at stops ánd stations; no entry without masks," he said.

Apart from this, all government officials except for those engaged in essential services have been directed to work from home. Meanwhile, in private offices, 50 per cent workforce will work from home.

The decision to impose more curbs in the city came after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

"Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator," he added.

Yesterday at the Delhi assembly, Satyendar Jain further pointed out that latest genome-sequencing report shows Omicron was found in 81% of the samples tested for COVID-19 in the city and the new variant of concern is the reason behind the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the capital.

Of the latest 187 Covid samples tested, 152 (81 per cent) had Omicron and 8.5 per cent had Delta, Jain told the Delhi Assembly.

Last week of December 2021, restrictions were imposed under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). As per these restrictions, Delhi Metro, restaurants and bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity and a night curfew was imposed between 10 pm- 5 am in the national capital.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.