Home >News >India >Delhi will face water crisis if Centre closes Nangal Hydel channel: DJB chief
Delhi Jal Board chairman Raghav Chadha said

Delhi will face water crisis if Centre closes Nangal Hydel channel: DJB chief

1 min read . 04:08 PM IST ANI

The Central government is going to stop the water of Beas river for a month by closing the Nangal Hydel Channel. This will reduce 232 million gallons of water per day in Delhi, which is 25% of Delhi's water supply, Delhi Jal Board chairman Raghav Chadha said

NEW DELHI : Delhi Jal Board chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that the national capital will face a water crisis if the Central government stops the water flow by closing the Nangal Hydel channel.

Delhi Jal Board chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that the national capital will face a water crisis if the Central government stops the water flow by closing the Nangal Hydel channel.

"In summer the water consumption in Delhi has increased, but the Central government is going to stop the water of Beas river for a month by closing the Nangal Hydel Channel. This will reduce 232 million gallons of water per day in Delhi, which is 25% of Delhi's water supply," said Chadha.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also informed that the board has written a letter to the Central Government, Haryana Government and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) asking them not to stop the water flow from the Beas river

He also asked Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Union Minister of Jal Shakti to call a meeting of all the stakeholders on this problem.

