Delhi will generate 20 lakh jobs in next five years: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi will generate 20 lakh jobs in next five years: Arvind Kejriwal2 min read . 12:56 PM IST
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has generated 12-13 lakh employment opportunities for youth so far
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a slew of announcements for the city residents, which included employment opportunities as well.
CM Kejriwal said that his government has generated 12-13 lakh employment opportunities for youth so far. And, in the next five years, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo has sought to generate 20 lakh job opportunities.
Further, CM Kejriwal launched a special scheme to boost employment in the city. The AAP supremo announced to revamp of all food hubs in the city. Under this, the infrastructure, food safety, and branding will become the major sources of employment.
"Delhi is considered to be the food capital of India. Here, all kind of food is available--Punjab, Gujarati, South Indian, Marathi, Bengali. All kinds of food are served in Delhi including Italian, Asian and continental. Therefore, We want to promote this idea to the next level by opening up several food hubs in the national capital," the CM said.
In the beginning, Kejriwal said his government will revamp two food hubs--Majnu Ka Tila and Chandini Chowk.
Further, the Delhi CM said they will conduct a design competition where the best architectural firms in the country will be called to present their designs in six weeks.
"We will try to finalize a design within 12 weeks and give them the contract to design the food hub".
"The food hub is a pilot project. If it becomes successful, more food hubs will be opened in the entire city," the Delhi CM added.
Earlier this month, Kejriwal announced a 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival in Delhi which will be organized from January 28 to February 26 (in 2023).
The Delhi chief minister had said the shopping festival will boost the city's economy and help the local businessmen, traders, and vendors.
According to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the year 2021, the Delhi government was running in profit, Kejriwal said the numbers were the "biggest proof of its honesty".
The revenue surplus of the Delhi government in 2019-20 was ₹7,499 crore indicating that revenue receipts of the government were sufficient to meet the revenue expenditure, said the report.
Expenditure of government on subsidies increased from ₹1,867.61 crore in 2015-16 to ₹3,592.94 crore in 2019-20 (92.38 %). In 2019-20 expenditure on subsidies increased by 41.85 % over the previous year, the report said.
Financial assistance to local bodies and others increased by 7.59 % from ₹15,087.22 crore in 2018-19 to ₹16,232.97 crore in 2019-20.
