Delhi will get as much power as required: Centre as demand surges

The power demand surged across the country for the last couple of days owing to the severe heatwave conditions. The peak demand went up to 6096 MW (April 29)and there has been no shortage in meeting maximum(peak) demand. “The entire energy requirement is also being met in Delhi which is about 123.6 MU (on April 29)," as per Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) data.

