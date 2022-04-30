Delhi will get as much power as required: Centre as demand surges

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NTPC and DVC were directed to give full availability as per the requirement, while GAIL India also assured that it will make gas available from all sources to gas-based power plants in Delhi.
Delhi will get as much power as required by them, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Saturday while reviewing the coal stock situation at thermal power plants, including the plants supplying power to distribution companies of Delhi.
During a review meeting on Saturday, state-owned NTPC and DVC were directed to give full availability as per the requirement, while GAIL India also assured that it will make gas available from all sources--APM, SPOT, LT-RLNG to gas-based power plants in Delhi.
The power demand surged across the country for the last couple of days owing to the severe heatwave conditions. The peak demand went up to 6096 MW (April 29)and there has been no shortage in meeting maximum(peak) demand. “The entire energy requirement is also being met in Delhi which is about 123.6 MU (on April 29)," as per Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) data.
Distribution companies (discoms) in Delhi viz. Tata Power, BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna have been getting power from the power plants based on declared capacity. The installed generation capacity in Delhi is 3056 MW.
The Delhi government has surrendered its share of power from NTPC Dadri Stage I (840 MW) and now the total allocation of power from the central generating stations is 3806 MW while allocation from unallocated power is 30 MW.
Thus, a total capacity of 6892 MW is available for Delhi. The power demand of Delhi is met mainly from allocation from central sector power stations which includes allocation from thermal, hydro, nuclear and gas-based power stations.
