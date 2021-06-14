The progress of the monsoon in northwest India has slowed down and it is not likely to hit the capital in the next two days, officials at India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days early. Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

"Westerlies winds have slowed down the progress of the monsoon in northwest India. It is not likely to hit Delhi in the next two days," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

However, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the capital on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) is passing through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar, the IMD said.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

