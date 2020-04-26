Home > News > India > Delhi will implement centre's order allowing shops to open: CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference on the initial positive results of the use of plasma treatment to COVID19 patients, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi will implement centre's order allowing shops to open: CM Kejriwal

2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2020, 01:20 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

  • The total number of the containment zones in the national capital, as of Saturday, stands at 95
  • Kejriwal also added that the decision about the lockdown extension in the national capital will be taken on 27th April.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre's decision to open certain shops will be implemented in the national capital too but no relief will be granted in COVID-19 containment zones. Kejriwal also clarified that apart from the Centre-mandated relaxations, for the next one week, till May 3, no other shops will services will allowed to open.

The total number of the containment zones in the national capital, as of Saturday, stands at 95.

"Centre decided to open certain shops, we are implementing it here too. Medical stores, grocery stores, fruits, vegetable shops, dairy will remain open. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas, neighbourhood shops will also open. No shopping complex or market will open. No shops will open in containment zones," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

The Delhi CM also added that the decision about the lockdown extension in the national capital will be taken on 27th April.

Delhi CM also said that state is progressively going in the right direction to curb the spread of coronavirus. "The last week was slightly better than the week before, for the people of Delhi. There was lesser number of cases, fewer deaths and many people went home after making a complete recovery," he said.

The Chief Minister added, "In the seventh week, after it began, there were a total of 850 cases. Last week, that is in the eighth week, 622 cases have been reported. Slightly lesser. Worldwide, it has been seen that once cases begin to increase, it spreads very rapidly."

Similarly, Kejriwal said: "In the seventh week, 21 people died. Last week, nine people died. Our motive is nobody should die. In the seventh week, 260 people recovered and were discharged. Last week, 580 people recovered and were discharged. If we continue following the lockdown, I am hopeful we will be able to overcome it."


