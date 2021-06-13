Delhi unlock 2.0: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced some relaxations in lockdown imposed since mid-April to curb Covid infection in the national capital. He, however, warned that restrictions would come back if infection cases went up in the city.

In a digital press conference, the chief minister said that restaurants would be allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity. "We will observe this for one week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued," he said.

From Monday, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner, the chief minister said. A detailed order will be issued later.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes will also remain closed.

In government offices, there will be 100 per cent attendance of group A officers and 50 per cent for the rest, Kejriwal said. Private offices will run with 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm.

"All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm," he announced. However, spas, gyms, yoga institutes, public parks and gardens will also remain shut.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 213 daily count, lowest in over two months.

Currently, the capital city has 3,610 active cases. It had reported highest count of over 28,000 on April 20. Since then, the numbers are coming down and now daily infection is between 200-400 range.

