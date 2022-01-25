Delhi: 'Will remove Covid-19 curbs as soon as possible,' says Kejriwal

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid in Delhi: ‘Soon we will try to do away with (COVID) restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy...will make all efforts in that direction,’ Arvind Kejriwal said
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he would soon lift the Covid-19 curbs as the positivity rate has dipped in the national capital. During a programme on the sidelines of Republic Day, Kejriwal said, “Soon we will try to do away with (COVID) restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy...will make all efforts in that direction".
“We don't want livelihood of people to be affected, Covid restrictions to be eased as soon as possible," CM Kejriwal added.
Kejriwal informed that the Covid positivity rate has been reduced by 20% in the span of the last 10 days. "Today it's about 10%, opposed to 30% positivity rate on January 15. All of this is because of the consistent pace of vaccination," the Delhi CM said.
He further announced that in every office of the Delhi government there will be photos of only 'BR Ambedkar' and 'Bhagat Singh'. "Now we won't put any CM or politician's photos," he added.
It must be noted that Delhi's apex Covid-19 management body DDMA will be meeting on Thursday, January 27 to review the pandemic situation in the city.
The meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to be chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal is scheduled at 12.30 pm on January 27. Chief Minister Kejriwal is also likely to attend the meeting that will discuss relaxations that may be allowed in view of improvement in the coronavirus situation in the city.
The Delhi government is also likely to take a call on the reopening of schools from February depending on the vaccination status of students by the end of this month.
Yesterday, national capital Delhi recorded 5,760 new cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. The city recorded 14,836 recoveries in the same period, that brought down the active cases to 45,140. Positivity rate too has come down to 11.79%.
