Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has shared a prototype of an electric bus, which will soon be inducted into the fleet of the DTC soon. The first fleet of 100% electric buses is expected to be rolled out in February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Congrats Delhi! After a long wait, prototype of DTC's first 100% Electric bus has reached Delhi! Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal will soon flag off this Electric bus," Gahlot wrote on Twitter.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is procuring 300 e-buses.

Approximately 3,500 new electric buses will get added to the DTC and Cluster fleet according to the induction plan of the transport department.

The DTC Board has also approved the induction of 1,245 low-floor buses, including 1,015 electric buses, to augment the ageing fleet of the public transporter in the national capital.

The low-floor buses will be equipped with hydraulic lifts to enable passengers on a wheelchair to board the bus.

The buses will be equipped with GPS trackers, panic buttons, and CCTV cameras among other features.

The e-buses will be added in batches of about 50 every month after the first rollout in February.

The first prototype of the e-bus is being tested by the state transport department and the vehicle manufacturer JBM Auto Limited.

With the entry of e-buss in Delhi, the city government will equip bus depots with charging stations.

DTC is planning to build four 'hybrid' bus depots, which will be a combination of electric and CNG buses. These will be the Subhash Place depot, Rajghat depot, Hasanpur depot, and Bawana.

Last year in October, transport department had floated tenders for induction of 140 low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses, aiming to strengthen the public transport fleet and check air pollution in the city At present, Delhi has a fleet of 6,793 buses, of which 3,760 are run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,033 are operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited through the state transport department.

Last year in October, transport department had floated tenders for induction of 140 low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses, aiming to strengthen the public transport fleet and check air pollution in the city At present, Delhi has a fleet of 6,793 buses, of which 3,760 are run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,033 are operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited through the state transport department.

