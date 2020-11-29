Delhi will win over the third wave of Covid-19 as well: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claims that Covid-19 cases are going since November 7. And the Delhiites will will win over the third wave of the disease too.

In a tweet he says, Since 7 Nov, cases and positivity in Delhi are going down. Today, less than 5000 cases, 89 deaths and 7.24 positivity. Hope this trend continues. Delhiites and Delhi govt together will win over this third wave also. Pl continue to observe all precautions.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi dropped to 7.24 per cent on Saturday, the lowest since October 23, as authorities detected 4,998 fresh COVID-19 cases from a record 69,051 tests.

Eighty-nine more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,998.

On October 23, Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 6.98 per cent. It was 8.51 per cent on Friday, 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday.

A record 69,051 tests, including 33,147 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date -- and 35,904 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Saturday.

