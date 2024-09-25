Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the theme of this year's Winter Action Plan is 'Milkar Chalein aur Pradushan se Ladein'.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced "Winter Action Plan" on Wednesday to mitigate the impact of air pollution in the national capital. He said this year's Winter Action Plan's theme is 'Milkar Chalein aur Pradushan se Ladein'. Rai said the Delhi government has formed a 21-point Winter Action Plan this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Inside Delhi's Winter Action Plan Rai said that for the first time in Delhi, it has been decided to conduct drone monitoring of hotspots. "This will be done in real-time to find out the cause of the pollution," he added.

Gopal Rai said there will be a ban on all kinds of firecrackers. "As of today, there is no prohibition on firecrackers. The prohibition will come into effect on the day a notification is issued. So, the notification has not been issued yet. So, in Delhi, the day a notification is issued, the prohibition will come into effect and continue till January 1...". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other measures include:

> Formation of a 6-member Special Task Force to stop causes of pollution.

> Anti-dust campaign will begin in Delhi from October 7 to control dust pollution. All agencies – private and government – have time until October 7 to comply. Action will be taken if they do not meet the parameters by then. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

> All construction sites over 500 meters will have to be registered on the portal.

> 85 road-sweeping machines are being deployed, and 500 water-sprinkling machines are also being used.

> 200 mobile anti-smog guns will be launched. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}