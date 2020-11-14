Delhi: With 7,802 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rises to 44,329

Delhi: With 7,802 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rises to 44,3291 min read . 08:22 AM IST
The number of active cases now stands at 44,329, while the death toll mounted to 7,423.
As many as 7,802 new COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths were reported in the national capital within 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 4,74,830, the Delhi health department informed on Friday.
So far, 4,23,078 recoveries have been reported from Delhi, including 6,498 in the last 24 hours.
The case positive rate currently stands at 13.80 per cent, while the death rate (in the last 10 days) stands at 1.07.
As many as 56,553 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 87-lakh mark on Friday with 44,879 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 87,28,795, including 4,84,547 active cases and 1,28,668 deaths. (ANI)
