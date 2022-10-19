Delhi: With falling temperature, air quality may turn ‘very poor’ on weekend2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 08:37 PM IST
Delhi's air quality continued to stay in ‘poor’ category on Wednesday and is predicted to turn 'very poor' on weekend
With the falling temperature, people suffered due to poor quality in Delhi on Wednesday. The air quality in the city is predicted to worsen to ‘very poor’ by Saturday.