Delhi: With falling temperature, air quality may turn ‘very poor’ on weekend

Talking about the standard measurement of air quality, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good. An AQI falling between 51 and 100 is considered as satisfactory. AQI falling in between 101 and 200 is moderate. Whereas, AQI between 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

