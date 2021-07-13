Several government-run Covid-19 vaccination centres will remain closed in Delhi on Tuesday as the national capital has run out of its Covishield stock, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days," Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

"Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?" he added.

दिल्ली में वैक्सीन फिर ख़त्म हो गई है... केंद्र सरकार एक दो दिन की वैक्सीन देती है, फिर हमें कई दिन वैक्सीन केंद्र बंद रखने पड़ते हैं.



केंद्र सरकार की क्या मजबूरी है...इतने दिन बाद भी हमारे देश का वैक्सीन प्रोग्राम लड़खड़ा कर क्यूँ चल रहा है? pic.twitter.com/rXJEBQJRtt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 12, 2021

The national capital had 19,000 doses of Covishield and 2,39,000 doses of Covaxin on Monday morning, according to a bulletin.

A total of 36,238 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, taking the total number of jabs given so far to 89,37,904, the bulletin added.

Government vaccination centres in the city were shut on Sunday as well.

In addition, Sisodia had earlier last week also stated that the Delhi government's stock of Covid-19 vaccine is about to get over, urging the Centre to send more doses for the people of the city as required for the inoculation exercise.

"In the last two weeks, vaccination was done in the national capital at a record speed. But, for the time being, vaccine stock is over in Delhi and no supply is coming from the central government as of now," he said.

"It is my appeal to the central government to send vaccine to the people of Delhi as soon as possible, as per the requirement," added the deputy CM.

Depleting trend in vaccinations

According to the data available on the CoWIN platform, there has been a decline in average daily inoculation against the coronavirus since 21 June, when the new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced.

An average of 61.14 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered daily in the week from 21 to 27 June, which dropped to 41.92 lakh doses daily in the subsequent week of 28 June to 4 July.

In the week from 5 to 11 July, the number of daily average vaccine doses administered further dipped to 34.32 lakh.

In the states of Assam and Tripura which recently reported a rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, a declining trend in the administration of average daily vaccine doses was seen.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.73 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Some states like Rajasthan, West Bengal and even Maharashtra, which recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases on Monday, raised the need for more vaccine doses.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the state needed a minimum of three crore vaccine doses per month to inoculate the entire eligible population against the coronavirus at the earliest.

This comes in the backdrop of the Indian Medical Association telling the Centre and the states that the impact of the third wave can be mitigated by ensuring universal vaccination and following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

