NEW DELHI : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Sunday decided to roll back the ‘70% special corona cess’ on the sale of liquor from 10 June. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Along with a roll back on the special cess, the government has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20% to 25%, according to a PTI report.

The demand for alcohol declineed after special corona cess was announced. The move also comes a day before Delhi opens state borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where taxes on alcohol are lower in comparison.

The Delhi government had announced a special cess in May to boost the revenue collections. The first two phases of the lockdown did not allow the sale of alcohol. In the third phase which started in the first week of May, the sale of alcohol was allowed.

With state finances dwindling, many states increased VAT and added special cess on the sale of liquor. State governments had lobbied hard to keep liquor and auto fuels like petrol and diesel out of Goods and Service Tax (GST) so that it becomes easier for them to boost revenue collections when needed. Along with Delhi, several other states including Haryana, West Bengal and Telangana had also increased taxes on liquor.

