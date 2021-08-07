1 min read.Updated: 07 Aug 2021, 12:56 PM ISTLivemint
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rainfall would occur over most places in Delhi, and Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad
The national capital today witnessed heavy rainfall since morning bringing the mercury down in the national capital. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rainfall would occur over most places in Delhi, and Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Khekra, Daurala, Barut, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Khurza, Kasganj, Jattari, Narora, Raya, Nandgaon and Barsana of Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.
Taking to Twitter, the IMD predicted similar conditions for Bhiwani, Gurgaon, Manesar, Kosli, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Kaithal, Faridabad and Sohana of Haryana, and Bhiwari, Tizara, Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg and Laxmangarh of Rajasthan.