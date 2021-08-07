Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi witness heavy rainfall today; more likely in next few hours | Watch Video

Delhi witness heavy rainfall today; more likely in next few hours | Watch Video

Dark clouds hover over India Gate in New Delhi.
1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Livemint

  • The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rainfall would occur over most places in Delhi, and Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad

The national capital today witnessed heavy rainfall since morning bringing the mercury down in the national capital. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rainfall would occur over most places in Delhi, and Greater Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad, Khekra, Daurala, Barut, Meerut, Modinagar, Hapur, Khurza, Kasganj, Jattari, Narora, Raya, Nandgaon and Barsana of Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.

Taking to Twitter, the IMD predicted similar conditions for Bhiwani, Gurgaon, Manesar, Kosli, Gannaur, Gohana, Sonipat, Kaithal, Faridabad and Sohana of Haryana, and Bhiwari, Tizara, Nadbai, Nagar, Deeg and Laxmangarh of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Delhi's relative humidity was recorded at 81 per cent, and the maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 106 at 9.05 am, real-time data by the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

