Delhi witness heavy rains in several locations as monsoon recedes. Watch video

Parts of Delhi saw heavy downpour on Thursday as the monsoon withdraws from the capital
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rains for next 2-3 days in the capital
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the monsoon recedes, a heavy downpour was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted rains for the next 2-3 days in the city. The rains are also expected to cover the record monsoon deficit of August when the city saw the lowest rains in 14 years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the monsoon recedes, a heavy downpour was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted rains for the next 2-3 days in the city. The rains are also expected to cover the record monsoon deficit of August when the city saw the lowest rains in 14 years.
The rainfall is due to lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching up to Delhi-NCR due to a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-troposphere westerlies.
The rainfall is due to lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching up to Delhi-NCR due to a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-troposphere westerlies.
Due to the absence of any favorable weather system in northwest India, the city recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years. So far in September, the city has received 52.9 mm of rainfall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Due to the absence of any favorable weather system in northwest India, the city recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years. So far in September, the city has received 52.9 mm of rainfall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3mm of rainfall against a normal of 621.7mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.
Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3mm of rainfall against a normal of 621.7mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.
Residents of the city can be seen enjoying the pleasant weather as the rains give relief from the scorching heat. Videos from the newly built Central Vista Avenue and Kartavya Path, show citizens walking in the rains.
Residents of the city can be seen enjoying the pleasant weather as the rains give relief from the scorching heat. Videos from the newly built Central Vista Avenue and Kartavya Path, show citizens walking in the rains.
The primary weather station of Delhi, the Safdarjung Observatory informed that the temperature of the city from 24 September to 28 September will range from 23 degree Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The observatory also indicated that the weather will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains, during this time period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The primary weather station of Delhi, the Safdarjung Observatory informed that the temperature of the city from 24 September to 28 September will range from 23 degree Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. The observatory also indicated that the weather will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains, during this time period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yesterday, the city recorded 2.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, according to the weather station.
The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the parts of southern Rajasthan and Kutch, three days after the due date of 17 September. After its withdrawal from Rajasthan, the monsoon usually takes a week to recede from the capital.
The Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the parts of southern Rajasthan and Kutch, three days after the due date of 17 September. After its withdrawal from Rajasthan, the monsoon usually takes a week to recede from the capital.
The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is declared when precipitation ceases for more than five days, along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation. The water vapor imagery also indicates dry weather conditions over the region.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is declared when precipitation ceases for more than five days, along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation. The water vapor imagery also indicates dry weather conditions over the region.