Delhi witnessed hot, humid day. Check weather update for tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 09:25 PM IST
- The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain at some places in the city on Tuesday
Delhi reeled under hot and humid conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is four notches above the season's average. The day's minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. IMD informed that Delhi's humidity levels oscillated between 79% and 50%.