Delhi witnessed hot, humid day. Check weather update for tomorrow

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 619. A total of 496 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,322 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 75 are occupied. There are 99 Covid containment zones in Delhi. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.