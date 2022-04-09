In the national capital Delhi, on Saturday, the fire broke out in two places in the morning. One incident happened in the Azad market area and another blaze occurred in Anand Parvat Industrial Area.

According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out in a few shops and later spread across three buildings in the Azad market area of the national capital today which has now been brought under control.

"The fire that broke out in a few shops in Azad Market today has been brought under control with the help of 20 fire engines. The fire was spread across 3 buildings," said Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

No casualties were reported so far.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in five shops in Azad market area. Fire tenders reached the spot. Dousing operation underway. pic.twitter.com/rfZh7aEHgI — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

The fire at Anand Parvat Industrial Area has left nine people injured, including six fire tenders and one civilian after a cyliner blast . As per officials, all the injured have been rushed to BL Kapoor Hospital.

Twelve fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire.

"A total of nine people including six firefighters, and a civilian were injured in cylinder blast during the firefighting operation in Anand Parvat Industrial Area today morning. All injured are in stable condition. 12 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire," Delhi Fire Service said.

Delhi | Fire breaks out at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area, 10 fire tenders are present at the spot; 6 fire dept personnel injured in the incident pic.twitter.com/F3ER7eeYRz — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

More details into the fire mishap are awaited.

