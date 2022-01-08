Delhi's air quality improved from 'poor' category to 'moderate' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 132 as the capital city and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on Saturday morning.

This was the best air quality in Delhi since October 26 last year, when it was recorded at 139.

On Thursday, the air quality in Delhi stood at 258.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Tizara, Alwar (Rajasthan)."

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida remains in the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 110, the air quality of Gurugram is also in the 'moderate' category with the AQI at 156

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

