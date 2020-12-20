Delhi witnesses coldest morning at 3.4 deg C, temp likely to rise in next 48 hrs

Delhi witnessed the coldest morning of the season on Sunday as the minimum temperature dips to 3.4 deg C and cold waves sweeping the city.

"The observatory recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, on Sunday morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The mercury dipped to 3.3 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, as icy winds from snow-laden Western Himalayas barrelled through the city, the IMD said.

However, the weather office predicts that the temperature is likely to rise in northwest India in the next 48 hours. In a tweet is said: Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over northwest India during next 48 hours.

However, the temperature is likely to fall by 2-4°C over central parts of India and remain below normal by 2-4°C over east India during the same period, IMD added

Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over northwest India during next 48 hours. They are likely to fall by 2-4°C over central parts of India and remain below normal by 2-4°C over east India during the same period. pic.twitter.com/IcMKdHy5iR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 19, 2020

On Friday, the minimum temperature had plunged to 2.7 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur.

The city had recorded a "severe" cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest this season so far. However, it rose to 19.8 degrees Celsius on Friday and 21.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.4 degrees Celsius below the normal. A "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below the normal.

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than the normal for two consecutive days.

However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day, officials said.

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius in the next five to six days, it said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, IMD in Uttar Pradesh issued an "orange alert" regarding the cold wave condition in various parts of the state, including in Nodia and Ghaziabad.

IMD stated in its bulletin on Saturday stated, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at many places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at a few places over West Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and cold wave conditions at isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via