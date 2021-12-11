Last night was the coldest in Delhi with the temperature plummeting to 8.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Saturday. It was the coldest night of this season till now, the department said.

The earlier lowest temperature of the season in Delhi was recorded on Thursday at 8.4 degrees Celsius. The weather office predicted shallow fog in the day and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 87%, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The air quality in the national capital too slipped to 'very poor' category with AQI at 301.

The air quality of Delhi was at the 'poor' category for the last three days.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 303, the air quality in Gurugram also slipped to the 'very poor' category. The air quality in Noida remains 'very poor' with the AQI at 301.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.