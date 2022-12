Delhi witnesses dense fog; no impact on flight operations

Meanwhile, at least a dozen of people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway in Yamuna Nagar on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by fog. The incident happened early Sunday when dense fog enveloped Yamuna Nagar. Due to low visibility, the vehicles plying on the road were crawling. While on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway, about 22 vehicles going from Punjab to Saharanpur were engulfed by fog. As per Lukesh Kumar, SHO Traffic, “The accidents were so severe that many vehicles were completely damaged, while about a dozen people were also injured in these accidents."