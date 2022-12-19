Delhi witnesses dense fog; no impact on flight operations

Delhi witnesses dense fog; no impact on flight operations2 min read . 08:52 AM IST
As per SAFAR, pollution levels in the national capital dropped to very poor category on Monday morning with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 339 at 8 am.
As per SAFAR, pollution levels in the national capital dropped to very poor category on Monday morning with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 339 at 8 am.
A dense fog enveloped the national capital on Sunday, leading to poor visibility across places. As per SAFAR, pollution levels in the national capital dropped to “very poor" category on Monday morning with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 339 at 8 am.
A dense fog enveloped the national capital on Sunday, leading to poor visibility across places. As per SAFAR, pollution levels in the national capital dropped to “very poor" category on Monday morning with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 339 at 8 am.
The air quality recorded near Airport (T3) is 348, AQI in IIT Delhi is 309, 363 in Mathura road, 308 in Lodhi road, 382 near Delhi University, all recorded in the 'very poor' category. The air quality level in Noida dropped to severe category, with an AQI of 424. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 312 in very poor category.
The air quality recorded near Airport (T3) is 348, AQI in IIT Delhi is 309, 363 in Mathura road, 308 in Lodhi road, 382 near Delhi University, all recorded in the 'very poor' category. The air quality level in Noida dropped to severe category, with an AQI of 424. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 312 in very poor category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Due to the dense fog, the Delhi Airport has issued a passenger advisory and said that there has been no impact on flight operations.
Due to the dense fog, the Delhi Airport has issued a passenger advisory and said that there has been no impact on flight operations.
As per the current advisory, it wrote, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."
As per the current advisory, it wrote, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."
On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average on Sunday. The relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 63 per cent, the meteorological department said. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degree Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the IMD said.
On Sunday, the minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average on Sunday. The relative humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 63 per cent, the meteorological department said. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degree Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the IMD said.
Meanwhile, at least a dozen of people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway in Yamuna Nagar on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by fog. The incident happened early Sunday when dense fog enveloped Yamuna Nagar. Due to low visibility, the vehicles plying on the road were crawling. While on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway, about 22 vehicles going from Punjab to Saharanpur were engulfed by fog. As per Lukesh Kumar, SHO Traffic, “The accidents were so severe that many vehicles were completely damaged, while about a dozen people were also injured in these accidents."
Meanwhile, at least a dozen of people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway in Yamuna Nagar on Sunday morning due to low visibility caused by fog. The incident happened early Sunday when dense fog enveloped Yamuna Nagar. Due to low visibility, the vehicles plying on the road were crawling. While on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway, about 22 vehicles going from Punjab to Saharanpur were engulfed by fog. As per Lukesh Kumar, SHO Traffic, “The accidents were so severe that many vehicles were completely damaged, while about a dozen people were also injured in these accidents."
Apart from Delhi, a thick layer of fog also engulfed Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar after the mercury dropped. The fog resulted in reduced visibility in the region and the vehicles were seen with headlights on even during the day. The visibility has been very low due to heavy fog in several states for the last couple of days.
Apart from Delhi, a thick layer of fog also engulfed Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar after the mercury dropped. The fog resulted in reduced visibility in the region and the vehicles were seen with headlights on even during the day. The visibility has been very low due to heavy fog in several states for the last couple of days.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)