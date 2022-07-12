The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi and the NCR region woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorm on Tuesday due to which the Delhi Police took to Twitter to share a traffic alert for commuters to plan their travel accordingly. “The city is expected to witness traffic snarls," the Delhi Police advised the commuters to plan their journey accordingly.