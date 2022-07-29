Delhi witnesses light rain, maximum temperature drops 3 notches below normal. See weather update here2 min read . 04:58 PM IST
- Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places, IMD said
Delhi on Friday afternoon witnessed light rainfall even as the weather office informed of maximum temperature settling three notches below the normal at 31.2 degrees Celsius. Parts of the national capital witnessed scattered rainfall on Friday afternoon, even as rainfall was reported in central, east and northeast Delhi among other areas, news agency PTI reported.
Earlier the weather office had predicted thundershowers in Delhi, stating, "thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi ( Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University...Nadbai (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,"
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi recorded 20 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, adding that the maximum temperature is expected to settle three notches below the normal at 31.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city dipped slightly to settle at 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below average, the IMD said.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 92 per cent, the weather office said. The weather office had earlier said the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards" and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.
Additionally, as per the IMD bulletin, "light to moderate thunderstorm activity is likely to continue at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next three days." The weather office had earlier said the monsoon trough is likely to "continue to shift gradually northwards" and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday.
Meanwhile on Thursday, rains led to the waterlogging in some low-lying areas of the national capital and also affected traffic movement in areas including Anand Parbat, Rohtak Road, Zakhira, Kirari and Lajpat Nagar among others.
Traffic police also informed residents about rains and possible snarls due to waterlogging and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. "Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No-10, Anand Parbat. Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic police said in a tweet.
(With inputs from PTI)
