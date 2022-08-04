Delhi on Thursday woke up to a partly cloudy morning with the minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said
Spelling slight respite from the warm and humid weather, parts of Delhi witnessed rains on Thursday afternoon, in areas including isolated places in Lutyens Delhi near India Gate and east Delhi. Notably, the weather office predicted more rains in next two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rains during the day, while an IMD official informed that, "there will be generally cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius."
The city has witnessed a partly cloudy morning Thursday with the minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said. The relative humidity in Delhi at 8.30 am on Thursday was 83%, according to news agency PTI report. Additionally, the weather office said that the city received 7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday and the overall, the city has received 312 mm of precipitation against a normal of 307.7 mm since June 1 when the Monsoon season begins.
Meanwhile, in another development, a red alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala on Thursday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as rains continued to lash various parts of the state. The monsoon season additionally managed to disrupt the day-to-day lives of the people as roads got flooded or caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps. IMD issued a red alert for the day in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur and Orange alert in remaining districts except for Thiruvananthapuram where a Yellow alert is in place.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm. The water in some major dams and reservoirs of the state are also rising with the water in Idukki reservoir reaching blue alert storage levels and in Ponmudi dam, in Idukki district, it has reached red alert storage level, according to news agency PTI report.
