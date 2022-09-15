Delhi witnesses light rainfall, partly cloudy sky and cool winds

Light rain in parts of Delhi reduces its minimum temperature to 24.2 deg Celsius. The city may continue to witness light showers and cool winds in the coming days as well
After days of hot and humid weather, the national capital is relieved with showers of rain over the last few days. In continuation, parts of Delhi were drenched in rain on Thursday afternoon.
Certain areas of Delhi, including Jahangirpuri, Model Town, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Bawana, etc received rainfall in the afternoon, said Indian Meteorological Department.
The showers accompanied by a partly cloudy sky and cool winds brought relief from sultry weather conditions. The pleasant weather condition brought down the city's minimum temperature to 24.2 degrees Celsius.
The city has received around 13.4 mm of rainfall within twenty-four hours from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday. Delhites can get to enjoy the weather for a longer time as the weather office has predicted light to moderate rain for the rest of the day as well.
In its recent tweet, IMD's Regional Weather Forecast Centre for New Delhi said, "Light-to-moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of north Delhi, northeast Delhi, northwest Delhi, east Delhi, Karnal, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli... in the next two hours"
The city's maximum temperature is going to remain around 30 degrees Celsius. An IMD official forecast is generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain on Thursday.
The maximum temperature of the city was 33.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with a relative humidity of 89 per cent in the morning.
It is worth noting that despite facing a large rain deficit period in August, Delhi continues to receive subdued rainfall even in September. Due to the lesser amount of rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding area, Delhi has recorded above-normal maximum temperature during most of the days in September.
However, the weather forecasters have predicted an improvement in the rainfall under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighborhood. The low-pressure area will cause rainfall in the national capital as well as in its surrounding regions.
