Home >News >India >Delhi witnesses low visibility due to fog
Delhi witnesses low visibility due to fog

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 10:34 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Various parts places in north-India including Delhi witnessed low visibility due to dense fog today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said there was moderate fog in the national capital and dense to very dense fog in several parts of the country.

"Dense/very dense fog at places over east UP & Bihar, isolated pockets over Chandigarh, sub-Himalayan WB & Sikkim, Tripura & north Odisha. Moderate fog at isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi (Safdurjung & Palam), north MP, west UP, Assam & Meghalaya at 5:30 am", said the IMD.

The minimum temperature recorded on Monday at Delhi's Palam and Safdarjung was 9.8 and 8.8 respectively. Visibility of 500 meters was reported at Safdarjung and Palam at 5:30 am today.

"Varanasi, Malda, Balasore, Paradip recorded visibility of 25 m each at 5:30 am today. 50 m visibility recorded in Chandigarh, Baharaich, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Purnea, Agartala; 200 m each in Patiala, Hissar, Gwalior, Gorakhpur, Chandbali, Kailashahar, Tezpur", the IMD added.

Dense fog reduced visibility in Kanpur and Moradabad on Monday. Kanpur recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality worsened on Monday and is expected to further deteriorate, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Delhi recorded an AQI of 392 at 9:18 am today.

"The overall Delhi air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate to the middle-end of very poor on 25th and 26th January", SAFAR said on Sunday.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

