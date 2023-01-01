Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on New Year2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 08:47 PM IST
According to Delhi police, heavy snarls were also reported from ITO intersection and near Akshardham temple.
Massive traffic jams were witnessed on Sunday in several parts of the national capital, including at Connaught Place and India Gate, where thousands of people gathered to celebrate the New Year.