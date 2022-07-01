IMD has notified that a ‘yellow’ alert is in place for light rain in the coming six days, with the weather department stating that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan
The India Meteorological Department forecast said while that weather conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon in several parts of India, rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely in some parts of the country. Interestingly, monsoon season rolled into Delhi on Thursday, yielding the season's first spell of heavy rain covering the precipitation deficit and bringing the maximum temperature down to 29.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in nearly four months.
While most parts of the city reported moderate to heavy rainfall, IMD did issue an ‘orange’ alert, warning of moderate rainfall in Delhi for today, July 1. Additionally, IMD has noted that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive plentiful rainfall in July and August. It is worth noting that, yesterday's showers in Delhi launched itself into chaos with waterlogged roads and commuters posting their plight through videos and photographs on social media.
IMD has notified that a ‘yellow’ alert is in place for light rain on the subsequent six days, with the weather department stating that the southwest monsoon further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on June 30.
Additionally, IMD said, "conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, entire Delhi during next 24." The weather department further predicted that rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over West Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 2 and in east Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 1.
"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 30th June-02nd July; East Madhya Pradesh on 30th June & 01st July and isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh during 30th June-02nd July; 2022," IMD said. As per IMD prediction, “isolated heavy rainfall likely over Odisha from June 30 to July 4, Jharkhand on June 30; Bihar from June 30 to July 2. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 30."
