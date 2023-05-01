Delhi witnesses most 'Good to Moderate' air quality days in eight years; check details2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:04 AM IST
The national capital witnessed the maximum number of days with 'Good to Moderate' Air Quality during the first four months from January to April, as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
